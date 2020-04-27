|
Lester Allen
Wichita Falls - Lester Donald Allen, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A private family graveside was held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Lester was born on June 10, 1932 in Henrietta to the late Lloyd and Hazel (Henderson) Allen. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He and Margie Lee Goodin were married in February of 1955 in Henrietta, and the couple were married for 53 years until her passing in 2008. He worked for the City of Wichita Falls for many years in the Water Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marjorie; and brothers Albert, Mutt, and Lonnie Allen.
Lester is survived by daughter Jan Campbell, son Donald Allen, granddaughter Ashley (David) Barnes, grandson Eric (Kim) Smith, great-grandkids Katelyn, Owen, Kayden, Kamryn, and coming soon Ethan. Brothers B.E. (Clarece) Allen from Wichita Falls and T. O. (Rita) Spikes from Bellevue. Sisters Frankie (C. W.) Simons from Bowie, Lois Spikes from Dallas, and Joyce Reeves from Grand Saline and a host of nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020