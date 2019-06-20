|
|
Lester Baptist Sargent
Iowa Park - Lester Baptist Sargent went home to be with his Father and God, the Father, on Father's Day, June 16, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Tx. He was 78 years old and a lifetime resident of North Texas.
Lester was born on October 5, 1940 in Somerset, Pennsylvania to Salvador and Nettie Sargent. He was number 8 of 10 children. The Army brought Lester to Texas in 1962, stationed at Fort Hood. He fell in love with Texas and never left. Lester was married to Agnes McDonald in 1964 and they had 5 children in their 18 years together. He was later married to Barbara Jean before being widowed after 27 years.
Lester was preceded in death by his mother and father, seven of his siblings; Loraine, Louise, Phil, Frank, Sie, Dolly and JB as well as his grandson "Rowdy" Sargent and stepson Daryl Grigsby.
Lester is survived by his 2 sisters, Oleva Shaulis of Somerset, Pennsylvania and MaryAnn Moul of Vienna, Virginia. His 5 children; Tom Sargent and wife, Mati of Kuwait, Laura Kirk and husband, Steve of Wichita Falls, Tx., Vivian Wolf and husband, Danny of Scotland, Tx., Tim Sargent and wife, Laura of Portland, Oregon and Cindy Idell and husband, Wes of Scotland, Tx. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Tracy Clark and husband, Richard of Wichita Falls, Tx and Boyd Grigsby and wife, Donna of Marlow, Ok.; 30 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Lester was a farmer and cowboy. He loved anything to do with the Texas way of life. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing as well as "messing with horses and hunting dogs". Lester passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, teaching them to hunt and ride. He was known for being a hard worker and a good old boy; always a hard man but a fair one. He lived hard, played hard and left this world accordingly...…fighting all the way.
Memorial Service to be held on Friday, June 21st at 11:00am at the pavilion at Highland Park Cemetery in Iowa Park, followed by a wake with planting of the ashes and tree at Sunshine Hill. Meal and drinks to be provided. We would like to invite all to share their life experiences and stories that included Lester and have a celebration of his life.
In Lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you please make a donation in Lester's name to Whispers of Hope Horse Farm in Wichita Falls, Texas. Lester loved kids and horses. Whispers of Hope Horse Farm is a non-profit organization that provides equine therapy to special needs children.
Published in The Times Record News from June 20 to June 21, 2019