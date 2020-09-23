Lester Newsom Perry, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Lester Newsom Perry Jr., 88, of Wichita Falls, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Lester was born in Boonsville, Texas on May 10, 1932 to Lester and Artema Perry. He fondly remembered his childhood and teenage years at Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he met the love of his life, Minnie Bee Sparks, and made many lifelong friends. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School. After graduation, Lester married his high school sweetheart Minnie Bee and they soon started their family, two boys and a girl. They moved to Florida for about six years then returned to Texas to be around family, and where Lester retired from Ameron International in 1993.
Lester was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa who loved traveling with his dear friends and family. He had a love for his dogs and enjoyed fishing, playing dominoes, horseshoes, being silly and teasing his grandchildren. He was quite the jokester!
Preceding him in death are his parents; and his beloved wife of 68 years, Minnie Bee. Lester is survived by his twin sister, Nadeen Gilkerson Mauldin; his brother, Larry Don Perry and wife Frieda; his children, Gary Perry and wife Peggy, Laura James and husband Billy, Curtis Perry and fiancé Starla; six grandchildren, Kelly Perry, Rusty Perry, Lindsey Tucker, Ashley Villa, Jennifer Mury, and Christi Stegall; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will not be a formal visitation, but you may visit Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls on your own time between 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020.
The family will be celebrating Lester's life and having a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Sparks, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310. We wish to thank them all for their help and friendship to our Dad.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com