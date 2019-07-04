|
Lewis Marion Parker
Wichita Falls - Lewis Marion Parker Jr, 89, of Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park with Mr. Ray Sluder, officiating and under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Lewis was born on May 3, 1930 to the late Lewis M. Sr. and Nora Elizabeth (Cates) Parker in Hopewell, Alabama. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1963 stationed in many locations. Lewis worked for many years in Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base as an electrician supervisor. He was a jack of all trades, and just a hard working man. He met Sharon Sluder, while drinking a few beers, shooting pool and hanging out with friends. The couple married in February 1981. Lewis was owner of the Wagon Tongue Club for many years. He enjoyed cooking, watching Blue Grass Ole Opry on tv, and chewing his tobacco.
Along with his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by two sisters, Ima Jean Warren and Grace Parker; and two brothers, Floyd Parker and Willie Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Parker; daughter, Debra Ross; son David Parker; daughter, Shelia Parker; daughter, Rolena Parker and spouse, Ralph Stenger (DA); 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous other family members; and best friend, Wayne Horton.
The family suggests memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on July 4, 2019