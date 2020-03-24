Services



Lila Frances Morton


1928 - 2020



Wichita Falls - Lila Frances Morton, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Wichita Falls. She was born on November 4, 1928 in Henrietta, TX to the late Edward Reeves and Sarah Elizabeth Slack Reeves.

She was a blessing and a pure soul with lots of love for her whole family. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know her absolutely fell in love with her and said she was their favorite person to be around. She had a southern charm that took you back in time to the 1920's. Her favorite thing to do was to eat a chocolate bar and drink a Coca Cola, while singing her favorite Christmas songs as well as Patsy Cline, one of her favorite artists. Her whole family will miss her dearly. She had a long, wonderful life in all of her 91 years on this earth and may the Lord bless her and take her home.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Belinda Sue Morton, wife of Dana Lee Morton; granddaughter and guardian, Jody Lynn Morton; granddaughter, Jamie Lee Morton; grandson, Jeffrey Lee Morton; many other family members on the Reeves and Morton side.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dana Lee Morton, her daughter, Carla Morton and her ex-husband and father of her children, Dr. Waymond Lee Morton.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.



www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
