Lila Jeannine Humphris
Lila Jeannine Humphris

Wichita Falls - Lila Jeannine Humphris, 78, a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Georgia Harrison, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Jeannine was born on July 17, 1942 to AJ and Jeannette (Hammers) Humphris in Wichita Falls. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and Midwestern State University, formally Midwestern University. After graduating from Midwestern, Jeannine would travel each night and attend classes at Texas Woman's College in Denton, Texas to receive a Master's Degree in Library Science. She worked at the Wichita Falls Library and loved to read story books to the children visitors. Jeannine was a member of United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, and was an active member of the floral ministry that delivered altar flowers to many nursing homes in the Wichita Falls area. Jeannine enjoyed watching the Midwestern University Indians Basketball games with her friends from the floral ministry, and enjoyed trips to Dallas to watch her Dallas Stars Hockey team, and traveling all over the United States.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her cousin Carla Elliott; and numerous other cousins.

Carla would like to thank Tamara Graham and all the staff at The Pines in Wichita Falls for their care for Jeannine.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
