|
|
Lillian Goettman Johnson
Wichita Falls, Texas - Lillian Goettman Johnson, a resident of Wichita Falls since 1960, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Lillian was born on September 9, 1927 to Jake and Emma Goettman in Dean, Texas. She graduated from Henrietta High School in 1945. Lillian worked in Henrietta and Wichita Falls. She and James Johnson were married on July 30, 1950 in Henrietta. Lillian liked to work in the yard, read, work crossword puzzles, listen to music (George Strait), watch golf, football (Tom Brady), and classic sitcoms, and help her neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Emma Goettman; and infant son, Terry; her husband, James Lee Johnson; her sister, Bertha High; and her brother, Bobby Goettman.
She is survived by her son, Roy Johnson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 15, 2019