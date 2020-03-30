Services
Lillian Virginia Stratton

Wichita Falls - On March 26, 2020, Lillian Virginia Stratton passed away in her home and in the presence of family.

She was born on February 8, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Harry H. and Opal (Morrison) Hartman.

There will be a private service on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She married Harlan Paul (H.P.) Stratton on a snowy Valentine's Day in 1948 and they were married for 65 years. Together they lived in Ohio, Idaho, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas as directed by Air Force orders. They arrived in Wichita Falls in 1962 and the city became their permanent home.

During the 1960's, Lillian worked as a real estate agent and property manager for the late Ray Puckett. From 1973-1996 she served as the secretary at Kate Haynes Elementary School. After retirement she continue to serve as a PTA member and volunteer at the school. In 2006 an outdoor plaza at Kate Haynes was named for her to honor her dedication to the school.

Her greatest accomplishments were as a wife, mother, Granny, and Great-Granny. Family was everything to her and she instilled that belief in others as she led by example.

She was a member of the Mesquite Chapter of American Business Womens Association where she received the following awards: 1969 Woman of the Year, 2002-2003 Woman of the Year and 15 years Perfect Attendance. She was also a member of the Wichita Falls Association of Retired School Personnel, lifetime Member of Texas PTA, and lifetime Member of Ladies Auxiliary - VFW Post 2147.

She was preceded in Death by her Husband - H.P. Stratton in 2013; Parents - Harry Hartman & Opal Schroeder; Brother - Harry E. Hartman; Sister - Betty Ann Chase; Daughter - Sandra Stratton Ogletree; Grandson - Brennen Perryman and Grandson - Michael Stratton.

She is survived by a Son - Paul L. Stratton and wife, Susan Stratton, of Wichita Falls; Daughter - Susan Case of Gainesville, TX; Sister - Michelle Grim and husband, Ron, of Arlington, TX; Grandchildren, Jessica Wright, Stacy Galvan, Frank James, Holley Mesta, Shaun Stratton, Ariel Ogletree and Mallory Case; 9 Great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
