|
|
Lillie Bell Beckett
Wichita Falls - Lillie Bell Beckett, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Funeral Service will be at 10 AM, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Sunday at the funeral home.
Lille was born on October 6, 1934 in Burkburnett, Texas. She married Ralph Edward Beckett on June 18, 1955, and were joined shortly by their two children, Jerry and Donna. While raising them, she worked as an Aircraft Maintenance Instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base and went back to school to pursue her degree. She was a strong woman with a resilient spirit who challenged those around her to keep moving and growing. She enjoyed flexing her green thumb at gardening and cooking delicious food for loved ones and was generous to the end.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and her daughter: Donna Bultena; brothers: Mike Hrazdil and Donald Hrazdil; and sisters: Emily Trivett, Mary Bernard, and Georgia Adams.
Survivors include her son Jerry Beckett and wife Lynda of Garland; son-in-law Dr. Charles Bultena of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Greg Darden and wife Krysla, Tracey Beckett, Sophia Bultena, and Jesse Bultena; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 20, 2019