Lillie Mae Hrncirik Novak
Seymour, Texas - Lillie Mae Hrncirik Novak, age 88, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Seymour. Vigil/Rosary will be held at 6 P.M. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Seymour. Funeral Mass will be said at 10 A.M. Monday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Seymour, with Father Bose Jujubarapu HGN, and Deacon Jim Novak officiating. Interment will be in the Seymour Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Seymour Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Novak was born July 5, 1930 in Seymour, Texas to R.A. "Doc" Hrncirik, Sr. and Bertha Mazac Hrncirik. She married Henry Novak on October 24, 1949 in Seymour, Texas. He preceded her in death on June 19, 1984. She was a homemaker and also worked for the FSA from 1985 until 2001. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the Ogden Home Demonstration Club.
She loved gardening and her flowers, cooking and canning, working puzzles, playing cards, dominos and bingo. Most of all, she loved her family,enjoyed her visits with them, and prayed for them daily, as well as for our country and those less fortunate.
She is survived by 3 sons, Larry Novak and wife, Betty of Graham, Texas, Jim Novak and wife, Rilda of Seymour, Texas, and Roy Novak and wife, Kim of Childress, Texas; two daughters, Nancy Thornton and husband, Okla of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Sherri Syptak and husband, Guy Ed of Wichita Falls, Texas; 1 brother, Joe Hrncirik and wife, Mary of Seymour, Texas; 19 Grandchildren and 22 Great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, and by two brothers, Ernest Hrncirik and R.A. "Jr" Hrncirik.
Published in The Times Record News on May 24, 2019