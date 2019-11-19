|
|
Lillie Mae Land
Lillie Mae Land, 86, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 in Rockwall, Texas. Lillie was born in Jack County, Texas on April 7, 1933 the daughter of Floyd Andrew Lucas and Lela Leona Morgan Lucas. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William Dudley Land in 2009.
Lille is survived by three sons, Floyd Mitchell Land and wife Lea of Rowlett, Texas, William Dudley Land and his wife Suzi of Chattanooga, TN, Mark Lucas Land and wife Vicki of Valley View, Texas; one brother Troy Lucas of Virginia, and one sister Dorothy Mann of Wichita Falls, Texas along with 10 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 11:00am in the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Dale Shook officiating. Burial will follow in the Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at
www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019