Linda Carol Chapoton
Wichita Falls - Linda Carol Chapoton, 75, of Wichita Falls passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 7 and 8 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Linda was born on January 19, 1944 in Clinton, Indiana to the late Dan D. Love and Iris June (Knoblett) Love. Linda was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Haskett; a son, Mark Chapoton; and a
grandson, Mark Byrne.
Linda is survived by her husband, Milton A. Chapoton, Jr.; a daughter, Debra Carol Vestal of Wichita Falls; a son, Martin Brian "Marty" Chapoton of Wichita Falls; and a brother, Kenneth Love and wife, Margie of Wichita Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Krystal White and husband, Wesley, Ashlea Chapoton, Skylar Byrne, Joseph Chapoton and Mathew Chapoton; and her great-grandchildren, Brantley and Quinn White, Silas Chapoton and Brennan Bookout.
The family suggests memorials be made to Hospice Center of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 9, 2019