|
|
Linda D. Thompson
Wichita Falls - Linda Diane Thompson, 69, of Wichita Falls, TX, passed this life on August 14, 2019.
Linda was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. L. L Bradford, May 5, 1950, in Stigler, Oklahoma. She graduated from Rider High School in 1968 and attended Midwestern State University where she studied Business Administration.
In 1989, she married her beloved and devoted husband, Larry Thompson and they lived together in Wichita Falls, TX.
She was preceded in death by Leonard Lee Bradford, father, Gracie Mae (Maroney) Bradford, mother, and Paul "Howard" Bradford, brother.
Her legacy continues on in the lives of four daughters, Karrie Partin, husband, Robert, of Abilene, TX, Laurel Ann Thompson of Fort Worth, TX, Louella Hendon, husband, Charles, of Arlington, TX and Dayla Bradford of McKinney, TX. Beloved by her grandchildren, Claire Partin, wife, Tiffany Dixon, of San Antonio, TX, Hayley Smith, husband, Brandon, of Puyallup, WA, Hannah Hendon of Arlington, TX, Austin Partin of Abilene, TX, and Hunter Hendon of Arlington, TX. Along with several honorary grandchildren who loved her as "Gigi".
She also leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings, Robert Bradford, wife, Barbara, of Maybank, TX, Leonard Wayne Bradford, wife, Sandra, of Wichita Falls, and Kay Brackeen, sister in love of Wichita Falls, along with the blessings of numerous close nieces and nephews.
By profession, Linda served as a medical transcriptionist for several local businesses and organizations in the North Texas area. She was most passionate about affecting positive change in her community and this was shown by her involvement as a former board member of the North Texas State Hospital Volunteer Services, her time delivering Meals on Wheels, her enduring compassion for cats, and her natural instinct to always lend her time to help those in need. She was especially fond of finding ways to give to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, and most personal to her, the American Diabetes Association.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday August 17, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, Wichita Falls, TX. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 17, 2019