Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Linda Gail Weary

Linda Gail Weary Obituary
Linda Gail Weary

Wichita Falls - Linda Gail Weary, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Linda was born on February 3, 1942 in Waynesville, North Carolina to the late Alvin Leon and Marjorie (Franklin) Walker. In 1960, she married John Harold Weary. He preceded her in death in 2008. Linda worked many years in Virginia for Richmond Motor Company and as an Executive for Max Factor, and spent most of her years working as a Tobacco Farmer. She loved traveling and visiting family in the mountains in North Carolina.

Linda is survived by her sons, Anthony King Weary and wife Rebecca, and John Trevor Weary and wife Yvette; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Walker Blethen and Stacy Blethen; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Advanced Rehab and Beyond Faith Hospice for all their loving and caring support given to Linda. A special thank you to her sister, Nancy, who took care of Linda around the clock for many years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Linda to Beyond Faith Hospice, 1702 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Services will be held at a later date in Linda's home town in Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
