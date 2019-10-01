|
|
Linda Green
Wichita Falls - Linda Green, 53, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Mike Rucker, of Bible Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Linda was born on December 3, 1965 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Grover Linford Elliott and Dolores Jean Neal Elliott. She worked many years grooming animals, and had a passion for rescuing animals and seeing that they were taken care of. Linda was kind-hearted but bold when needed, she was beautiful inside and out, and an amazing cook that could make something out of nothing. Linda enjoyed fishing and going to the races, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.
She is survived by her life partner, Ricky Dale Williams; her sons, Jessie Elliott and wife Kristen, and Michael Dyllan Armstrong and Julia; her brother, Ronnie Elliott and wife Thuy; three sisters, Sherrie Otto and Randy Cooper, Cyndi Bindel, and Deb Sherman and husband Donald; her grandchildren, Karter Brynn Elliott, and Krew Lee Elliott; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 1, 2019