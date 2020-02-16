|
Linda Jean Simpson
Wichita Falls, Texas - Linda Jean Canada Simpson went to her place in heaven that the Lord Jesus had prepared for her February 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at University United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Medley officiating. A Graveside service will follow in Crestview Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 from 5-7 PM.
Linda was born December 22, 1949 to Marvin and Jessie (Largent) Canada in Olney, Texas. Linda met the love of her life Jim Simpson and they married February 15, 2001.
Linda was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She never met a stranger and she loved everyone she met. Linda's favorite time of the year was Christmas and her husband Jim always decorated to the fullest to make her happy. Linda was so passionate about her church and her church friends and family. She was very active in the Angel Wings Women's Ministry at University United Methodist Church. She also participated every year at the church with the Pumpkin Patch so she could spread her love and joy to the children during the Fall season. Linda worked for several years with the TSA as an agent at the Wichita Falls Municipal Airport.
Those preceding her in death were her father Marvin Canada and her son David Little Tate.
Linda is survived by her loving husband Jim Simpson; her mother Jessie Canada; her daughter Michelle Biddle and husband Bill; and her son Shannon Tate and wife Tara. Her stepdaughters Stephanie Childs and husband Sam and Debbie Ross She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Bayleigh Johnson and husband Tyler, Hayden Biddle, Arexas Tate and fiancé Ronnie Bassell, Brandon Tate, Garreth Tate and Hannah Tate; also her precious great granddaughter Emersyn Johnson.
Linda is also survived by her loving brother Gary Canada and wife Marsie of Plano, TX; a sister Vickie Keel and husband Mike of Semi Valley, CA; and brother Phillip Canada of Archer City, TX; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020