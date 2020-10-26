1/
Linda Jo Altom
Wichita Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Jo Altom announces her passing on October 24, 2020 at the age of 63 in Wichita Falls, Tx. Linda will forever be remembered by her mother Wanda Beebe, daughter Misty Loyd and husband Lance Loyd, daughter Stephanie Roberts and husband Timothy Roberts, sister Vicky Jordan and husband Larry Jordan, granddaughters Amber Loyd, Ashli and Trinity Roberts, Desiraye and Meaghan Harris, and grandsons Hance, Brandol, and Shyler Loyd, Dalton and Adam Roberts, and Linkin Harris. She will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Linda was preceded in death by her father Joe Beebe and son Joseph Harris. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
