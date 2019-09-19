|
|
Linda Lee Hicks Brewer
Iowa Park - Linda Lee Hicks Brewer, 76, of Iowa Park, Texas, passed into her heavenly home Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Linda was born February 6, 1943, in Sweetwater Texas; daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Otis Hicks. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ray Hicks of Iowa Park.
She graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1961. Linda had two children, Michele Brewer Taubert of Wichita Falls, Texas and Michael Brewer(Christal) of Iowa Park, Texas.
Linda accomplished many things in her life but the most important accomplishment to her was her family. She was a devoted "Memom" to four grandchildren; Lauryn Weber Tuggle(Jake) Wichita Falls, Elizabeth "Libby" Taubert Wichita Falls, Baylee Brewer(Keeley) Iowa Park, and Branden Brewer Iowa Park, along with four great-grandchildren; Rylee, Reed, Brantlee, and Brooklyn. She was a devoted sister to Ronnie Hicks of Wichita Falls and beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Linda is best known for her sweet spirit and contagious smile; she was a blessing to all who knew her and we will miss her every day.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:00am at Faith Baptist Church, 411 S. Wall Street, Iowa Park, TX. Brother Tim Franks officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019