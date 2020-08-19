Linda Lee Pendley Ozuna



(July 29, 1961 - August 15, 2020)



Linda Lee (Pendley) Ozuna fell asleep in death on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Halstead, KS. Linda was born in Seattle, WA and grew up in Wichita Falls, TX where she attended Rider High School. Linda lived in several areas of CA, TX and OK, but in 2007, Wichita, KS became her home. Linda's greatest happiness came when she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in October 1999.



Linda loved being a mother and a "Nana". She leaves behind five children: twins Vanessa Brown (Chris) and James Pendley II, Patrick Healey, Noel Ozuna II (Brittany), and Michael Ozuna (Becca), and four grandchildren: Makayla Brown, James Pendley III, Chaos Ozuna, and Londyn Ozuna. Linda also leaves behind her stepmom Virginia Pendley and two stepsisters: Tina Munoz Huber (Shawn) and children Zackary, Mitchell, and Isabella; and Lisa (Munoz) Francis and her two daughters Helene and Ashley and Ashley's daughter, Kayde. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Barbara Pendley, and her first born child, Lucas Brown.



The family would like to thank the employees at Larksfield Place Healthcare Center/Home Health in Wichita, KS and Halstead Health and Rehab in Halstead, KS. The loving, supportive, quality care given to Linda during her battles with various illnesses has been greatly appreciated.



A private family viewing will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Old Mission Mortuary. Flowers and sympathies may be sent to the family via:https://www.oldmissionmortuary.com/obituary/linda-ozuna.









