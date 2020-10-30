Linda Lou (Jones) Thonton



Wichita Falls -



Linda Lou (Jones) Thonton, 76 of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 following a lengthy illness.



Linda was born to G. B. and Janie Jones of Byers, Texas on December 15, 1943.



Linda graduated as Salutatorian of Byers High School class of 1962. During her school years she was an Athletic Queen, Cheerleader, Basketball Player and member of Beta Club National Honor Society.



Linda married W. L. (Bill) Thonton and to this marriage was born a son W. G. (Greg) Thonton.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Linda was preceded in death by her father G. B. Jones in 1965, mother Janie Jones Flinn in 1998 and son Greg Thonton June 26, 2019.



Survivors include her granddaughter Kaylee Thonton of Iowa Park, Texas, grandson William McKennon Thonton of Illinois and great grandchildren Berklee, Leighton and Miguel Marin.



We missed your silly, funny spirit and voice during your illness and now we will miss your sweet smile as well.









