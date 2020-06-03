Linda N. Roberts
Linda N. Roberts

Wichita Falls - Linda N. Roberts, age 86, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Linda was born on February 23, 1934 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma and was one of five children.

Linda attended high school at Broken Bow High School where she loved to play basketball and then attended a community college in Louisiana. She became a military spouse and traveled all over the world with her husband and two children, before settling down in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1964. She spent her working career at Radiology Associates in medical administration and retired in 2005 after 40 years. She then assisted the practice of Dr. Beth Sutton before full retirement in 2018.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Daisy McGee; sister, Jessie Mary McGee; sister, Willie Dashiel McGee; sister, Daisy Juanita McGee; brother, William "Bill" McGee, husband, Melvin Roberts; and son, Rex Roberts

Linda is survived by her son, Carl Roberts; grandson, Jason Roberts and wife Rusti; great-granddaughter, Lexi Roberts; and long time companion, Tex Hill; as well as many nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
