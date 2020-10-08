Linda Ramsey
Linda Ramsey, partner, lover, and best friend of Jack Ramsey died on October 6, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, Texas.
In addition to Jack, she is survived by daughter Davina Nichols and husband David, of Keller, Texas, and grandsons Matthew Nichols of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Brandon Nichols of Norman, Oklahoma. Go Sooners.
Linda wanted everyone to know how special Matthew and Brandon are and how much they meant to her. She was proud of being their Mimi and returned their love every chance she had. She shared many special moments with them from birth to adulthood.
She is also survived by sister Patsy McGhee and husband Jimmie, of Wichita Falls, Texas, sister Mary Shytles and husband Paul, of Abilene, Texas, and sister Peggy Moore, of Blossom, Texas.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special cousin is Gary Johnson with whom she shared many summer bike rides.
At Linda's request, there will be no memorial service.
Linda asks that, in her memory, donations be made to Wichita Area Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76302. https://www.wfafb.org/
.
Linda and her family also want to give special thanks to Good Samaritan Society Hospice, with extra-special heartfelt gratitude to Rosa and Nanette.