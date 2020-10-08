1/1
Linda Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Ramsey

Linda Ramsey, partner, lover, and best friend of Jack Ramsey died on October 6, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, Texas.

In addition to Jack, she is survived by daughter Davina Nichols and husband David, of Keller, Texas, and grandsons Matthew Nichols of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Brandon Nichols of Norman, Oklahoma. Go Sooners.

Linda wanted everyone to know how special Matthew and Brandon are and how much they meant to her. She was proud of being their Mimi and returned their love every chance she had. She shared many special moments with them from birth to adulthood.

She is also survived by sister Patsy McGhee and husband Jimmie, of Wichita Falls, Texas, sister Mary Shytles and husband Paul, of Abilene, Texas, and sister Peggy Moore, of Blossom, Texas.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special cousin is Gary Johnson with whom she shared many summer bike rides.

At Linda's request, there will be no memorial service.

Linda asks that, in her memory, donations be made to Wichita Area Food Bank, 1230 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76302. https://www.wfafb.org/.

Linda and her family also want to give special thanks to Good Samaritan Society Hospice, with extra-special heartfelt gratitude to Rosa and Nanette.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved