Linda Sue Davenport Dixon
Austin - Linda Sue Davenport Dixon, 74, passed away May 12, 2020, in Austin, TX after a long battle with COPD. Linda was born in Wichita Falls on March 21, 1946, to Floyd and Olive Davenport. She graduated from Hirschi High School and worked in banking until she retired as a loan officer from the Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union. Linda had many interests and enjoyed an active lifestyle in her younger years, including go-karting, water skiing, fishing, bowling, and dirt biking.
Linda married Warren Verner Dixon at 10th and Broad Church of Christ chapel on January 5, 1968, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage. Linda and Warren were blessed with their beautiful daughter Cindy Susan Dixon Massey and as a family, they found adventures on lakes, hills, and dirt roads with numerous friends and family.
She moved to the Texas Hill Country after Warren's death in 2013 to be near Cindy in Wimberley, TX. Her beloved cats were a constant companion during her many years of illness, providing comfort and playful antics. She loved watching her granddaughter Molly Kate work on art projects and her grandson Guy's success in shooting sports, metal fabrication, and barbeque championships.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Olive Davenport, her husband Warren Dixon, and her siblings Pat Cowley, Donna Kelsey, and Floyd Glen Davenport. Linda is survived by her daughter Cindy Sue Dixon Massey of Wimberley, TX, grandson Guy Dixon Massey, age 16, granddaughter Molly Kate Massey, age 12, her sister-in-laws Maribelle Dixon Reed (husband James) of Universal City, TX and Marta Dixon Adair (husband Burney) of Irving, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Rosemont Cemetery, Wichita Falls, TX. In lieu of flowers, please pass a charitable donation to a local blood bank in memory of Linda and her husband Warren, who was a lifelong blood donor.
Published in The Times Record News from May 15 to May 17, 2020