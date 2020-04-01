Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Casillas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda V. Casillas


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda V. Casillas

Wichita Falls - Linda V. Casillas, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after a short battle with dementia.

Family and friends may come to Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home to view Ms. Casillas on Friday. Friends and family are encouraged to respect the social distance requirements in place and limit the number of people present to no more than 10 at any given time. Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Linda was born on June 8, 1942 in Benjamin, Texas to Salomon and Maria Valdez Casillas. She was a Master Seamstress working at S and Q Clothiers in the mid 60s until the business closed. She moved to Monroe, Louisiana for a few years, working in alterations until she returned to Wichita Falls. She opened T and L Tailors with her longtime friend and co-worker Tony Rodriguez. They operated and maintained a very well-known business for over 20 years. Linda closed the business after Tony's passing and then retired. She was preceded in death by her parents: Salomon and Maria Casillas and her brother: Carlos Casillas.

Survivors include her son: Sammy Villa and wife Sherry of Wichita Falls; grandson: Christopher Villa and wife Ashley of Dallas; granddaughter: Lauren Benton and husband Taylor of Irving; her pride and joy, great-granddaughter: Elliott Grace. She is also survived by her siblings: Pita "Ruth" Chavez, Augustina Lerma, Henry Casillas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda devoted her life to her son, Sammy and then did the same for her two grandchildren: Christopher and Lauren. She will forever be missed. Love you Mom!

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -