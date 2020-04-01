|
|
Linda V. Casillas
Wichita Falls - Linda V. Casillas, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 after a short battle with dementia.
Family and friends may come to Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home to view Ms. Casillas on Friday. Friends and family are encouraged to respect the social distance requirements in place and limit the number of people present to no more than 10 at any given time. Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Linda was born on June 8, 1942 in Benjamin, Texas to Salomon and Maria Valdez Casillas. She was a Master Seamstress working at S and Q Clothiers in the mid 60s until the business closed. She moved to Monroe, Louisiana for a few years, working in alterations until she returned to Wichita Falls. She opened T and L Tailors with her longtime friend and co-worker Tony Rodriguez. They operated and maintained a very well-known business for over 20 years. Linda closed the business after Tony's passing and then retired. She was preceded in death by her parents: Salomon and Maria Casillas and her brother: Carlos Casillas.
Survivors include her son: Sammy Villa and wife Sherry of Wichita Falls; grandson: Christopher Villa and wife Ashley of Dallas; granddaughter: Lauren Benton and husband Taylor of Irving; her pride and joy, great-granddaughter: Elliott Grace. She is also survived by her siblings: Pita "Ruth" Chavez, Augustina Lerma, Henry Casillas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda devoted her life to her son, Sammy and then did the same for her two grandchildren: Christopher and Lauren. She will forever be missed. Love you Mom!
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020