1/1
Linda Yvonne "Mimi" Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Yvonne "Mimi" Adams

Henrietta - Linda Yvonne "Mimi" Adams 85, of Henrietta, TX passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Joe Williams, pastor of the Church of Christ in Henrietta, Texas officiating.

Yvonne was born on November 1, 1934 in Knox City, Texas to Levi and Mamie Adore (Bryant) Woodall. She married John M. Adams on Dec. 8, 1951 in Littleton, Texas. She was a Nurses Aid and a member of the Henrietta Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two great grandsons, Tyler Ford and Tyler Neal; one great-great grandson, Cooper Hofstad; two sisters, Mary Nixon and Melba Hall; two brothers, Archie Woodall, Dell Woodall.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Neal (Jim) of Lexington, OK and Lisa Johnson of Henrietta, TX; two sons, David Adams (Jerri) of Nocona, TX and Don Adams (Judy) of Henrietta, TX; fifteen grandchildren, James Neal, Denice Faulkenberry, EuDon Neal, John Neal, Shandra Terrell, Scott Adams, Corey Adams, Stephanie Rosenburger, Bryan Adams, Cody Adams, Amber Lowe, Niki Skelton, Robby Johnson, Kelley Bryant, Sarah Johnson; thirty-three great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ken Woodall (Connie) of Placerville, CA and Virgil Woodall (Julie) of Rio Dell, CA; one sister, Betty Husted of Rio Rancho, NM.

Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved