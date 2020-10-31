Linda Yvonne "Mimi" Adams
Henrietta - Linda Yvonne "Mimi" Adams 85, of Henrietta, TX passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Joe Williams, pastor of the Church of Christ in Henrietta, Texas officiating.
Yvonne was born on November 1, 1934 in Knox City, Texas to Levi and Mamie Adore (Bryant) Woodall. She married John M. Adams on Dec. 8, 1951 in Littleton, Texas. She was a Nurses Aid and a member of the Henrietta Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two great grandsons, Tyler Ford and Tyler Neal; one great-great grandson, Cooper Hofstad; two sisters, Mary Nixon and Melba Hall; two brothers, Archie Woodall, Dell Woodall.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Neal (Jim) of Lexington, OK and Lisa Johnson of Henrietta, TX; two sons, David Adams (Jerri) of Nocona, TX and Don Adams (Judy) of Henrietta, TX; fifteen grandchildren, James Neal, Denice Faulkenberry, EuDon Neal, John Neal, Shandra Terrell, Scott Adams, Corey Adams, Stephanie Rosenburger, Bryan Adams, Cody Adams, Amber Lowe, Niki Skelton, Robby Johnson, Kelley Bryant, Sarah Johnson; thirty-three great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ken Woodall (Connie) of Placerville, CA and Virgil Woodall (Julie) of Rio Dell, CA; one sister, Betty Husted of Rio Rancho, NM.
Memorials may be made to Solaris Hospice.
