Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
View Map
Lindsey Brown
Lindsey Brown

Lindsey Brown


1944 - 2019
Lindsey Brown Obituary
Lindsey Brown

Iowa Park - Lindsey Earl Brown, 74, of Iowa Park, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Iowa Park. He was born on August 21, 1944 in Big Springs, TX to the late Chester Brown and Lorene Wolf Brown. He married Sharon Brown in Valley View. She preceded him in death on June 28, 2011. Mr. Brown graduated from Valley View Schools, attended Cisco Junior College and was a retired pumper for C.B. Cristie Oil. He was a devoted husband and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by a brother, Jerry Don Brown and wife Mona of Randlett, OK; sister, Glenda Stevens of Iowa Park; sister-in-law, Vickie Kidwell of Electra; brother-in-law, Joe Mike Woodward and wife Elaine of Glenrose, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 PM at Dutton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Dutton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Stevens, Ben Helton, Sr., Ben Helton, Jr., Larry Burke, Ricky Burroughs and Lewis Jackson.

Online condolences may be made at www.duttonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 3, 2019
