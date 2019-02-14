|
|
Lindy Choate
Henrietta, TX
Royce L. "Lindy" Choate, 77, of Henrietta, formerly of Byers, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta with Rev. Ken Johanan officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Lindy was born on November 18, 1941 in Byers, Texas to Royce and Ester Faye (Wagner) Choate. He married Deanna (Camp) on June 13, 1964 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was retired from the Clay County where he worked 20 years as a Clay County Commissioner. Lindy served numerous years on the ASCS Board and 12 years on the Byers School Board. He served on the Nine-Man Board for the Clay County Pioneer Association from 1980-1983 as Vice-Chairman, and 1994-1997 as Chairman of the Board. Lindy was honored at the Pioneer President for the Clay County Pioneer Association in 2015.
Lindy was preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Michael Olstad.
Survivors include wife Deanna Choate of Henrietta; daughter, Landis Felts and husband Robert of Fort Worth; son, Todd Choate of Winters, Texas; grandchildren, Macey Slayden and husband Jake, Lane Choate, Larkin Felts, Drayton Felts and Marlee Choate; great-grandchild, Lillian Slayden; brother, Doyle Choate and wife Glenda of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Janice Taylor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Dale Olstad, Rhonda Eldridge and Randy Choate.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to the Riverside Cemetery Association at 299 Mulberry Lane, Byers, Texas, 76357 or to the Byers Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 95, Byers, Texas 76357.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 14, 2019