Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Henrietta - Linnie Doreen Rogers, 95 of Wichita Falls, TX died Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Graveside services for the family will be in the Bellevue, TX cemetery with Rev. Harvey McMurray officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.

Linnie was born March 16, 1925 in Bellevue, TX to Buford O. and Deena B. (Stilwell) Wetsel. She married Lawrence W. Rogers on December 24, 1946 in Wichita Falls, TX. Linnie was a Homemaker and had worked for the Times Record News and at Granma Ruth's Café. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, crafting and volunteered at the Red Door Square Dance Organization.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Marvin and George Wetsel.

Survivors include her son, Ernest Rogers and wife Stacy; one grandson, Daniel Rogers and wife Kathryn.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Beyond Faith Hospice, 1702 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
