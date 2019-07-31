|
Lisa Hennan
Wichita Falls - Lisa Hennan, age 57, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 6:00 pm Saturday, August 3, at Bible Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Pastor Mike Rucker officiating.
Lisa was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and married the love of her life, David Hennan, on February 14, 1990. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She was employed by United Regional Hospital where she worked in the radiology department for 32 years.
She loved living life with her family and was a wonderful mom to Brooke, Brenna and Braden. She encouraged her children to trust Jesus and to set life-long goals.
Lisa was known as the twin's mom, softball mom, and football mom and best friend to her children.
My Mother, my friend so dear
Throughout my life you were always near
A tender smile to guide my way
You were the sunshine to light our day
She is survived by her husband David, twin daughters Brooke and Brenna, son Braden, sister Teresa Austin and husband Kevin, brother Tommy Reece and wife Chris, mother-in law Joan Hennan, sister-in law Janice LaBrie and husband Michael, brother-in law Allen Hennan, nieces Alesha Mande and Brittany Wilson, nephews Jason Austin, Cory Reece, Chance Hennan, Dray Sanders and Tyler Wilson. She is also survived by many cousins and friends who were special and dear to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Carol Reece, and father-in law J.L. Hennan.
A special thank you to Lisa's co-workers in the United Regional Radiology Department for your love and support and to long-time friend and Pastor Mike Rucker.
Flowers and memorial contributions may be sent to Bible Baptist Church, 908 Austin Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019