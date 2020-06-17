Lois Jane Adams
Wichita Falls - Lois Jane Adams, 86, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Chaplain Starkovich Forster, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Lois was born on September 27, 1933 to the late John and Mary (Brees) Pence in Muncie, Indiana. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church. As a resident of Senior Care in Wichita Falls, she distributed candy to all the residents and acquired the name of "Candy Lady". Lois enjoyed playing Yahtzee and drinking her Pepsi. She loved being with her family and especially being 'Granny' to not only the grandchildren, but to everyone. She will be missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Adams; and a son, Richard Daniels; 1 brother; and 4 sisters.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Bonnie Weems and husband, Jerry and Carolyn Krest and husband, Larry; 5 grandchildren: Teresa Bilyeu and husband, Randy, Jim Morrison and wife, Teresa, Johnny Weems and wife, Jennifer, Jeff Weems and Jason Weems; 14 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren and a special one on the way; 3 siblings, Marjory Dillion, Clara Belle Griffith and Eugene Pence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
