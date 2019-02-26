Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Lois Chambles
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Interment
Following Services
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park
Lois June Chambles


1927 - 2019
Lois June Chambles Obituary
Lois June Chambles

Wichita Falls

Lois June Parker Chambles, age 91, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born to Charles and Mildred Caldwell on October 27, 1927 in Meadville, Pennsylvania and grew up in Albion, Pennsylvania during the Great Depression. She was a dedicated Registered Nurse that began a great career in the Talihina, Oklahoma Indian Nursing Service. She then joined the United States Army and became a Second Lieutenant in 1951 and served her country to 1952 during the Korean War. After her time in the Army, she worked as the head nurse for Bethania Hospital and would later work for Community Action Corps as the Health Coordinator for the Head Start program. Her greatest memories were of her time in the U. S. Army and was honored to serve her country and community helping so many people at Head Start. She was a selfless individual who cared for her family and friends her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Robert Parker, her daughter Cheryl Sue Parker, and late husband Arvle Chambles.

She is survived by her son Robert James Parker and his wife Jo Ann Parker; her daughter Patricia Pomerantz and her husband Brad Pomerantz; grandsons Gregory and Christopher Parker and his wife Randi Parker; great-grandson Caden Parker and great-granddaughter Presley Parker.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 26 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 27 at 1:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Online condolences to the family can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019
