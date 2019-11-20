|
Lois May Sims
Wichita Falls - Lois May Sims, 80, of Wichita Falls, went to be with her Lord and savior on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Wichita Falls. She was born on December 10, 1938 in Georgetown, TX to the late Allie Lois Holcomb and Jewel Edward Beaver Holcomb. On November 17, 1956 she married Lester James "Bud" Sims in Round Rock, TX. Lois met Bud, fell madly in love and started a family. They created a legacy of love that spanned 54 years, and now will be carried on by their children. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2011. Mrs. Sims was a former manager at the Sheppard Base Exchange and was a member of Lamar Baptist Church. She loved to read and volunteer at Meals on Wheels and several other volunteer organizations through her church.
She is survived by her four devoted children and their spouses, Gary Sims and wife Kathy of Wichita Falls, Sharon Bird and husband Darrell of Corinth, Steven Sims and wife Keli of Burkburnett and Cindy Cornelison and husband Steve of Wichita Falls; 12 grandchildren, Heather, Laura, Kyle, Cody, Keith, Jayson, Kristen, Jonathon, Meagan, Nick, Amber and Katy; 18 great grandchildren; one sister, Effie Louise Sass of Irving and one brother, Kenny Wayne Holcomb of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday evening at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Royal officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jayson Sims, Kyle Reed, Cody Reed, Keith Bird, Steve Cornelison and Darrell Bird.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls and mom's caregivers, Linda, Sandy, Josie, Emma and Adriana for the loving and compassionate care of their mother.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or the .
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019