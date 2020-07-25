Lois "Jean" Muckey Rhea
Henrietta - Lois "Jean" Muckey Rhea, 83, Lake Arrowhead, TX passed away July 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Graveside services will be 10:00AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, TX under the direction of Davis Funeral Home of Henrietta.
Jean was born October 21, 1936 to Frank and Verna (Buxton) Bowling in Omaha, NE. She was a Civil Service employee as a Cashier at the Sheppard Air Force Base Commissary and was a member of the Lake Arrowhead Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leslie L. Muckey and husband, John C. Rhea; one daughter, Karolyn E. Muckey-Wilson.
Survivors include four daughters, Kimberly Woods (Tim Fullerton), Karen Ayala, Karole Ater (John) and Kathleen Muckey-Smith; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6:00-7:00PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Memorials May be made to the Clay County Animal Shelter, 503 N. Carroll St., Henrietta, TX 76365 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnston Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at davisfuneralhome.net
