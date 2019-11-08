Services
Lois Vernite McNeely

Lois Vernite McNeely Obituary
Lois Vernite McNeely

Wichita Falls - Lois Vernite McNeely, 96, of Wichita Falls , went to be with her heavenly Father early Thursday, November 7, 2019. We rejoice with the angels and Jesus as they greet another faithful servant. "Well done, Lois." She was loved by everyone. Linda and Wanda, her daughters, wish to thank everyone who had a part in sharing in her life.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Faith Village Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will be in Nocona Cemetery in Nocona, Texas.

Lois was born on October 3, 1923 in Wilson, Oklahoma to Henry Oscar (Poss) Robertson and Mary Inez Underwood Robertson. She was a long time member of the Church of Christ and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved travelling, family, and gardening. Preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Ernest McNeely; parents, 2 sisters: Wilma Louise Robertson and Ruth Green; and 3 brothers: Walter Lee Robertson, Floyd Joe Robertson, and R.C. Robertson.

She is survived by daughters: Wanda Jean Hoeffner of Paradise, California and Linda Ruth Marinez and husband Eddie of Wichita Falls; grandson: Barry Richard Allard of California; granddaughter: Rhonda Marie Cervantes and husband Johnny of Wichita Falls; 2 sisters: Opal Brown of Nocona and Sue Lasseter of Iowa Park, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
