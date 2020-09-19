1/1
Lola Faye Robinson
1929 - 2020
Lola Faye Robinson

Wichita Falls - Lola Faye Robinson, 91, of Wichita Falls, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.

The family will receive friends between 4 and 6 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1478 Wranglers Retreat, Wichita Falls, TX. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Matt Davila, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Lola was born on March 24, 1929 in Margaret, Texas to Claude and Lora Lee (Kinnard) McDaniel. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, and watching Big Brother. Lola loved being with her family, and watching her great-grandchildren's sporting events. She was their #1 fan. Lola was a loving wife, mother and "Odie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Lora McDaniel; her husband, Lester Robinson; and her brothers and sisters, Earl McDaniel, Elmer Lee McDaniel, Margaret Faulkenberry, Leo McDaniel, Virginia Webster, and Leo McDaniel, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Miller; her grandchildren, Dana Foster and husband David, and Adam Miller; her great-grandchildren, Clayton Miller, Mia Miller, Cason Foster, and Caleb Foster; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 19, 2020
You will be missed forever. I will love you always. Be happy and free in you new home in Heaven.
Debbie Miller
Family
