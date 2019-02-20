|
Lola Mae Bellah Bain
Graham, TX
Lola Mae Bellah Bain, age 98, passed away February 18, 2019 at Graham Regional Medical Center, Graham, TX. Burial will be Thursday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodson Cemetery in Woodson, Texas. Memorial service will follow at First United Methodist Church in Graham, Texas at 2:00 p.m.
Lola was born February 8, 1921 in Throckmorton County, Texas to the late Luther Bryant and Maude Henry Bellah. She was the sixth of ten children who remained very close throughout their lifetimes. She loved telling stories of growing up in the country in Throckmorton County, and graduated from Throckmorton High School in 1938. She studied business at Texas Tech for two years before joining the workforce to aid in World War II. Lola and John E. Bain were married in Lubbock on November 22 1952. They lived in Lubbock and Lorenzo, Texas for many years. She worked in accounting positions for several companies in Lubbock. Lola did her best in every job she held and believed in her father's words of wisdom that "an honest job was an honorable job". After retirement, Lola and John moved to Graham in 1993. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church Graham. She was always the life of the party at family gatherings and enjoyed painting, bowling, square dancing, serving her church and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John E. Bain, brothers, Jack, Blue, Donald and Bobby and sisters, Maurine Keeter, Vela Bailes, Mary McCrary, and Ouida Francisco.
Survivors include brother, Marvin Bellah and wife, Marianna, sister-in-law Earlene Bellah as well as 21 nieces, nephews, and their families who greatly loved her.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 700 Third Graham, TX 76450, Throckmorton Ex-Students, PO Box 566, Throckmorton, TX 76483, or donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 20, 2019