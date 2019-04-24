Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Kucinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Allen Kucinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lonnie Allen Kucinski Obituary
Lonnie Allen Kucinski

Quanha - Born April 22, 1966, died April 17, 2019. Lived in Quanha, TX.

Survived by his parents, David and Dee Kucinski of Nocona, Texas; one son, Lonnie Kucinski of New York; one brother, Russell and Susie Kucinski of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama;one sister, Toby and Alicia Rice of Sanger, Texas; and multiple family members all over the United States.

Memorial and burial service will take place at the Holliday Cemetary at 1:00 PM on June 2, 2019.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.