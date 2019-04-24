|
|
Lonnie Allen Kucinski
Quanha - Born April 22, 1966, died April 17, 2019. Lived in Quanha, TX.
Survived by his parents, David and Dee Kucinski of Nocona, Texas; one son, Lonnie Kucinski of New York; one brother, Russell and Susie Kucinski of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama;one sister, Toby and Alicia Rice of Sanger, Texas; and multiple family members all over the United States.
Memorial and burial service will take place at the Holliday Cemetary at 1:00 PM on June 2, 2019.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019