Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Temple Church of God in Christ
Kilgore, TX
Lonnie D. Carraway Obituary
Lonnie D. Carraway

Wichita Falls - Lonnie D. Carraway was born on January 11, 1969 to J.T. Carraway, Sr. and Lorene Whitmore Carraway Lollie. He graduated from Kilgore High School in 1987.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his brother; Luke Lollie, his grandparents; Monticure and Roberta Whitmore, his aunts; Etta Amey, Morene, Geraldine Nichols, Louise Ainsworth and Carolyn, his uncles; Eli, M.C. and Israel Whitmore.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his parents; J.T. Carraway, Sr., Lorene & Freddie Lollie, his brothers; J.T. Carraway, Jr., James Williams, Freddie Lollie, Jr., Jaquathan Latham Lollie and Mark Lollie (Sherice), his aunt; Daisy Riggs, nieces; Jerin, Jessica, Mar'shalia, Jillian, Jasmin, Jaslyn, nephews; Jordan, Jaden, Luke, J.T., IV. and Ashton.

Services: 11 AM Saturday Victory Temple Church of God in Christ, Kilgore, TX. Burial will follow in Kilgore Memorial Gardens.

Professional Care Provided By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 5, 2019
