Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Wichita Falls - Lora Janice "Jan" Ward Bowmer, age 83, passed from this life on June 1, 2019, in Ocala, Florida. She was born on April 11, 1936, in Waco, Texas, to Charles Worth Ward and Lora Belle Boone Ward, and had made Wichita Falls her home for over forty years. She recently moved to Ocala with her daughter, and also lived in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, among a few other locations.

Jan graduated from Wichita Falls High School in Wichita Falls, and studied art at Oklahoma University, where she was a member of Pi Phi Sorority. She spent a good portion of her life as a dedicated wife and mother, worked as a day care provider, and owned Granny's House in Wichita Falls.

She was married to the love of her life John Robert Bowmer who preceded her in death in 2014. Lora was a member of the Episcopal Church, and was a member of Junior League, Daughters of the Texas Republic, Geologists Wives Club, and was a Wichita Falls Debutante. She was passionate about helping others, and always worked diligently to brighten the days of others. She also enjoyed art, theater, gardening and traveling. She adored her grandchildren who fondly called her Granny.

Those preceding her in death are her parents and her husband John Robert Bowmer.

Those left to cherish her memory are siblings: Charles Ward and Nancy White; her children: Donald W. Reynolds III and his wife Jackie; Lora Elizabeth Turnage and her husband John; and Charles Gregory Reynolds and his wife Jennifer; Robert Bowmer and his wife Kimberly; grandchildren: Greg Dick and his wife Tara; Geoff Dick and his wife Anika; Meagan Lucas and her husband Tim; Ashley Gill and her husband Chris; Sarah Reynolds; and Julia Reynolds; Ashley Bowmer Hodges and her husband Marcus, and Christopher Bowmer; great grandchildren: Lake and Aria Lucas, Lucas Gill and Zenli Hodges; numerous grand nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of Jan's life will be held on Wednesday, June 12th, at 11:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, June 11th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 9, 2019
