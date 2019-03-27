|
|
Loraine Coleman
Wichita Falls, TX
Loraine Coleman, 92, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Loraine was born on December 26, 1926 in Vernon, Texas to Bruno and Augusta (Glauney) Bergt. She married Mark Coleman on June 18, 1966 in Wichita Falls. Loraine was a retired Farmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Mark; six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include one daughter, Katie Splawn of Wichita Falls; four sons, Sonny, David, Jerry and Allen Gossett all of Wichita Falls; sister, Mary Nelson of Quanah, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 27, 2019