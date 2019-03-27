Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Henrietta, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loraine Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loraine Coleman


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loraine Coleman Obituary
Loraine Coleman

Wichita Falls, TX

Loraine Coleman, 92, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Loraine was born on December 26, 1926 in Vernon, Texas to Bruno and Augusta (Glauney) Bergt. She married Mark Coleman on June 18, 1966 in Wichita Falls. Loraine was a retired Farmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Mark; six brothers and sisters.

Survivors include one daughter, Katie Splawn of Wichita Falls; four sons, Sonny, David, Jerry and Allen Gossett all of Wichita Falls; sister, Mary Nelson of Quanah, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now