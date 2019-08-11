|
|
Lorelei Ercanbrack
Wichita Falls - Lorelei Sue Landrum Ercanbrack was welcomed by her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 6, 2019. Her Christian faith being of the upmost importance, sustained and enabled her to keep a generous and joyful spirit throughout her life.
She was born on June 11, 1931 in Montague, Texas to Benson Louis Landrum and Trula Florachael Campbell Landrum. She graduated from Petrolia High School and furthered her education through the American Institute of Banking. On May 2, 1953 she married Lt. Col. Hubert Weldon Smith and moved to Key West, Florida. On March 16, 1955 they welcomed a son who was her pride and joy. She devoted herself to raising her son and making a beautiful home for her family.
Upon returning to Petrolia in 1961, she entered banking and achieved the rank of bank officer at Texas Bank & Trust. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Petrolia where she played the organ. Sue was widowed on March 30, 1986. Wanting to keep busy she immersed herself in her grandchildren, Courtney and Joshua, her beloved dogs, and enjoyed traveling with girlfriends, painting and writing poetry.
On February 6, 1992 she married the love of her life, Retired Air Force Col. Hal E. Ercanbrack. They lived in Wichita Falls and were active members of the Floral Heights United Methodist Church until Hal's death on June 4, 2005. She lived in San Antonio near her son and grandson until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Bobby Lewis Landrum Daniels, William Gene Landrum, Jimmy Vernon Landrum and Pretricia Ann "Teka" Landrum Wheatley.
Survivors include her son, Weldon and wife Mauricia Smith of San Antonio, Texas, her granddaughter Courtney and husband Michael Cole and their twin daughters, Georgia and Grace of Norman, Oklahoma and her grandson Joshua Smith and his wife Kimberly Ahokas of Helotes, Texas.
Funeral services will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation at 10am and funeral services at 11am followed by graveside services in Petrolia, Texas.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019