|
|
Loretta Ruth Thompson
Iowa Park - IOWA PARK - Loretta Ruth Thompson, 88, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Loretta was born August 5, 1931 in Jefferson County, Oklahoma to Lonnie and Esta (Morris) Lindesmith. She attended Addington, Madden Grove and Sugden Schools in Oklahoma, graduating in 1949. After high school, she attended Draughon's Business School in Wichita Falls.
Loretta married C.L. Thompson July 24, 1950, at the First United Methodist Church in Waurika, Oklahoma. Their first home was in Dover, Oklahoma before moving to Wichita Falls in 1951.
Loretta was employed as a Clerical Supervisor at Sheppard Air Force Base for 10 years before coming home to raise her children. She always said that being a stay-at-home mom was her favorite job.
Loretta loved her church, family, friends, gardening and researching genealogy. She was previously a member of the Benson Iris Society, Iowa Park Lioness Club, North Texas Genealogy Society and was a current member of the Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, C.L.; her parents; and her brother, Leon Lindesmith.
Surviving relatives include her son Charles (Chuck) Thompson and wife, Lloydeane of Iowa Park, and their three children, Joseph George of Springtown, TX; Jessica Beaman and husband, Bodie of Azle, TX; and Jeanell Cox and husband, Stephen of Weatherford, TX; and six grandchildren; her daughter Theresa Holland and husband, Ernie of Iowa Park; and three grandsons, Kenneth Holland of Wichita Falls, Timothy Holland of Lubbock, and Matthew Holland of Wichita Falls; her sister JoAnn Turvy and husband, Larry of Ohio and brother Bill Lindesmith and wife, Sue of Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Texas Oncology for your dedicated care, Hospice of Wichita Falls, and The Gables for their loving care during her last months. We would also like to thank her church family, friends, and all those who prayed for our family.
Memorials are suggested to be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Hospice of Wichita Falls, and the .
Visitation will be Friday November 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls where she was a member for many years. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019