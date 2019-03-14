|
|
Lorine Elizabeth Koetter Wolf
Windthorst, TX
Lorine Elizabeth Koetter Wolf, age 95, lifelong resident of Scotland and Windthorst, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Hospice of Wichita Falls.
A vigil service and rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, with Rev. Michael Moloney, O.F.S. Parochial Administrator of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Windthorst under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Lorine was born July 14, 1923 in Scotland, Texas to the lake Frank and Marie Humpert Koetter. She attended school in Windthorst.
Lorine married the love of her life, Robert A. Wolf on October 12, 1943 in Windthorst. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2000.
Lorine was a loving wife and mother who supported her husband in dairy farming and ranching. She attended and encouraged her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their school and sport activities. She enjoyed playing games such as dominoes with them. Lorine enjoyed making quilts, afghans, Christmas decoration and cookies.
Lorine was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a fifty year member of the Christian Mother's Society. She also was a member of the Cattlewomen's Association for several years.
Survivors include three daughters, Esther Kajs Frerich and husband, Art of Lake Arrowhead, Sandra Brewer and husband, Gary of Wichita Falls, Beth Holovak and husband, Charles of North Archer County; two sons, Glen Wolf of Windthorst and Frank Wolf and wife, Joyce of Scotland; two sisters, Mary Agnes Smith and Evelyn Scheffe; brother-in-law, Travis Nelson; sisters-in-law, Lillie Mae Rife and husband, John, Benita Essler and husband, Don and Gladys Wolf; eleven grandchildren, Donna Hardin, Dan Kajs, Bryan Brewer, David Brewer, Will Brewer, Lauren Ingram, Adrian Wolf, Adam Wolf, Ben Wolf, Matthew Wolf and Abby Wolf; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by one great-grandson, Logan James Brewer; two brothers, Alvin and Oliver Koetter; two sisters, Roberta "Bertie" Nelson and Acquilin Koetter; brothers-in-law, Clarence, Cletus, and Alvin Wolf; and three sisters-in-law, Tina Neeb, Mary Jean Wolf and Dorothy Wolf.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family suggests memorials to Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389 or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 14, 2019