Lorraine Ambler
Henrietta - Lorraine Elizabeth Ambler, 84, of Henrietta, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 09, 2019.
Family and friends will gather together to celebrate Lorraine's Life at Davis Funeral Home, in Henrietta Texas from 5:00pm to 7pm Friday, July 12, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Lorraine was born on March 4, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri to Henry M. and Ethel Irene (Durbin) McGuire. She was a high school graduate and attended TCJC College. She loved the Assembly of God Church in Kennedale and to write short stories, read and gardening. She also loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren when they were young. Lorraine is married to Frank Ambler and has resided in Henrietta for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Harrol Glen Duvall; brother, Eugene McGuire; sister, Irene Washburn; grandson, Thomas Duvall.
Survivors include her husband Frank of Henrietta. From a previous marriage, Lorraine and Harrol Duvall had three children. Two living children Frederick James Hindman of Fort Worth, and Valerie Kay Helms and husband John Helms of Lake Arrowhead; five living grandchildren, Braonnica K Bursey and husband Bubba Bursey of Kamay, Richard James Mann of Granbury, Sharrita Irvin, Travis and Joseph Duvall reside in the Metroplex..; five great grandchildren, John Michael Scott of Wichita Falls, Camille Mathews of Kamay, Devyn Cain of Mineral Wells, Natalie Duvall of Fort Worth, and Jamie Duvall of Spring Town; many nieces and nephews; one living sister, Virginia Tucker and husband Richard of Jamestown Missouri.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Kindred Care at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy., Wichita Falls, Texas 76302.
Published in The Times Record News on July 12, 2019