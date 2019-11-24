|
|
Lorraine E. Paulsen
Burkburnett - Lorraine E. Paulsen, 83, of Burkburnett, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Christian Church in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at First Christian Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Christina Haworth and Chaplain Starkovich Forster, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Lorraine was born on November 28, 1935 to Charles and Esther (Kuhn) Battles in Salem, Oregon. She married John Paulsen on November 30, 1952 in Stephenson, Washington. Lorraine was an amazing homemaker, dedicated military wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her world.
Lorraine was a member of First Christian Church in Burkburnett for 50 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with the Allegro Motorhome Club and with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Battles; her mother, Esther Battles Hodge; her step-father, Wendell Hodge; and her brother, Larry Battles.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, John Paulsen of Burkburnett; her children, Kathy and Rodney Roberts of Burkburnett, Karen and Chris Geiger of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Ken and Karen Paulsen of Burkburnett, Kelly and Burl Gies of Riverton, Wyoming, and Kristi and Danny Cremeens of Burkburnett; her foster-son, Bucky and Diana Hunt of Wichita Falls; her grandchildren, Heath and Jennifer Roberts, Rachelle and Joey Heenan, Elaina Henderlite, Cari and Josh Crumpler, Lauren and Andy Best, Justin Roberts and Courtney Jones, Christopher and Katy Paulsen, Phillip Pope and Destiny McDanel, Cameron and Heather Cremeens, Caitlyn and Braden Wood, Carson Cremeens, and Brittany and Jake Anderjack; her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Cash, Hunter, Tayce, Ashton, Peyton, Pierce, Riley, Harley, Griggs, Cordale, Beck, Lute, Hubb, Campbell, Cooper, Parker, Collin, Sawyer, Leighton, and Frankie; her sister-in-law, Maureen Battles; niece, Rene' Schlegel; and nephew, Thomas Battles.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Brookdale Midwestern, Hospice of Wichita Falls, Dr. Sautner and Chaplain Shawn Campbell at URHCS, and special friend, Danita Cotterly for all the love and care given to Lorraine.
For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Lorraine to First Christian Church, 272 North Ave D, Burkburnett, TX 76354; or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019