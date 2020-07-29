1/1
Lorraine Hutson
1931 - 2020
Lorraine Hutson

Iowa Park - Lorraine Hutson, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas.

Lorraine was born August 5, 1931 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She married Roy T. Hutson on December 31, 1955 in Raton, New Mexico. Lorraine was a homemaker and a seamstress who was well known for making twirling costumes for several area high schools and colleges. She was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband.

Surviving relatives include her two daughters, Teresa Bachman and Lori Underwood; three sons, Randy; David and wife, Carol; and Scott Hutson; one grandson, Derrick and wife, Amanda; and two great grandchildren, Anna and Dexter Hutson.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, Texas 76310. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:30 AM
Highland Cemetery
