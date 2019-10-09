|
Lotus O. Cantrell
Wichita Falls - Lotus O. Cantrell, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Lotus was born December 14, 1926 to the late Albert B. and Myrtle Lee (Hopkins) Johnson in Mineral Wells, Texas. Lotus was a loving and caring person and it showed all throughout her live. She loved people and enjoyed serving at her church. She was a faithful prayer warrior and volunteered at the church whenever she could. She loved cooking and enjoyed sharing good food and great times with others. She always saw the good in people not matter the circumstance. Her love toward others knew no boundaries and could be felt from the moment you first met her!
Along with her parents, Lotus was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl (Pop) Cantrell; three brothers, W.B. Johnson, Herbert Johnson and Albert Johnson; a son, Edward Cantrell; and her daughter, Linda Hunter.
She is survived by her brother, J.C. Johnson; five grandchildren, Edward Cantrell, Seth Cantrell, Christie Mahaffey, Shane Reeves, Robert Reeves and many, many, great, great grandchildren.
Please join us in celebrating her life! The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Rucker, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls
In lieu of flowers, Lotus has asked that memorial contributions can be made to her church, Bible Baptist Church 908 Austin St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019