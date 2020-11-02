Louis R. Hunter
Electra - Louis R. Hunter went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was 93 and was born to Efton and Ida Mae (Beck) Hunter on August 2, 1927 in Burleson, Texas. They moved to the Electra area when he was six months old.
As a young man he worked at the Ice Plant, Fina Station, and Kemple's Grain elevator. He married Betty Sue (Griffith) Hunter on September 11, 1947. They were married 50 years. He later was a truck operator for National Tank Company, owned his own grain hauling truck for a while, and he and his wife owned the Hunter Laundromat on West Railroad.
In his later years he was truck operator for John Swanson Drilling Company, Tiger Mike Drilling Company and drove a forklift for Dorlands. He loved tinkering on small engines and building things. He built the large penny collection box for the Library Fund at Dinsmore that held the "Million Pennies," He enjoyed playing the harmonica for the kids there, also at jamborees, and hymns for his own pleasure. He attended Rockcrossing Cowboy Church.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Ola Mae Urban, Alma Lee Glisson, Arlie Anderson, John Hunter, Andy Hunter, Ava Erwin, Louise Johnson, and Eldon Hunter.
Surviving relatives include one son, Pat Hunter and wife, Barbara of Iowa Park, Texas; daughters, Debbie Hunter Wright and husband, Carl of Electra, Texas; Suzanne Hunter Ervin and husband, Terry of Terlingua, Texas; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
"Grandad" was pleased to share his love of driving by teaching his grandkids, Carla and Danny, to drive safely.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Electra Senior Citizens Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
