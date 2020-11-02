1/1
Louis R. Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis R. Hunter

Electra - Louis R. Hunter went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was 93 and was born to Efton and Ida Mae (Beck) Hunter on August 2, 1927 in Burleson, Texas. They moved to the Electra area when he was six months old.

As a young man he worked at the Ice Plant, Fina Station, and Kemple's Grain elevator. He married Betty Sue (Griffith) Hunter on September 11, 1947. They were married 50 years. He later was a truck operator for National Tank Company, owned his own grain hauling truck for a while, and he and his wife owned the Hunter Laundromat on West Railroad.

In his later years he was truck operator for John Swanson Drilling Company, Tiger Mike Drilling Company and drove a forklift for Dorlands. He loved tinkering on small engines and building things. He built the large penny collection box for the Library Fund at Dinsmore that held the "Million Pennies," He enjoyed playing the harmonica for the kids there, also at jamborees, and hymns for his own pleasure. He attended Rockcrossing Cowboy Church.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Ola Mae Urban, Alma Lee Glisson, Arlie Anderson, John Hunter, Andy Hunter, Ava Erwin, Louise Johnson, and Eldon Hunter.

Surviving relatives include one son, Pat Hunter and wife, Barbara of Iowa Park, Texas; daughters, Debbie Hunter Wright and husband, Carl of Electra, Texas; Suzanne Hunter Ervin and husband, Terry of Terlingua, Texas; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

"Grandad" was pleased to share his love of driving by teaching his grandkids, Carla and Danny, to drive safely.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Electra Senior Citizens Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved