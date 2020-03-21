Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Barger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Wayne Barger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Wayne Barger Obituary
Louis Wayne Barger

Henrietta - Louis Wayne Barger, 80, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on March 19, 2020, in Dallas.

Son of the late Dahlia Watkins and Warner Lewis Barger, Wayne was born on January 9, 1940, in Vernon, Texas. He graduated from Prosper High School and attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. He and his wife of 58 years, Mary (Pendergrass) Barger, were married in Petrolia on July 14, 1961. Wayne was a professional cattleman for 35 years. He and Mary enjoyed traveling the country managing registered cattle ranches in Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas. They settled in Henrietta in 1982 where Wayne continued ranching until he began a new career in insurance sales. He worked in insurance for 15 years until retiring in 2005. He and Mary then delivered the Times Record News in Henrietta for 15 years.

"Uncle Wayne" will be forever remembered for his larger than life personality, boisterous spirit, blunt sense of humor, and fierce loyalty to his loved ones. He was a father figure to so many, and his kind smile, big hugs, and wild stories will be dearly missed.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Jimmy Barger. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Henrietta; brother, Jerry Barger, of Henrietta; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -