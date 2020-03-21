|
Louis Wayne Barger
Henrietta - Louis Wayne Barger, 80, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on March 19, 2020, in Dallas.
Son of the late Dahlia Watkins and Warner Lewis Barger, Wayne was born on January 9, 1940, in Vernon, Texas. He graduated from Prosper High School and attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls. He and his wife of 58 years, Mary (Pendergrass) Barger, were married in Petrolia on July 14, 1961. Wayne was a professional cattleman for 35 years. He and Mary enjoyed traveling the country managing registered cattle ranches in Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas. They settled in Henrietta in 1982 where Wayne continued ranching until he began a new career in insurance sales. He worked in insurance for 15 years until retiring in 2005. He and Mary then delivered the Times Record News in Henrietta for 15 years.
"Uncle Wayne" will be forever remembered for his larger than life personality, boisterous spirit, blunt sense of humor, and fierce loyalty to his loved ones. He was a father figure to so many, and his kind smile, big hugs, and wild stories will be dearly missed.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Jimmy Barger. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Henrietta; brother, Jerry Barger, of Henrietta; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to .
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020